Single or Taken? See How the Stars of ‘Sister Wives’ Spent Valentine’s Day Following Kody Splits

This year marks the first Valentine’s Day in nearly 30 years that Sister Wives star Kody Brown is celebrating with only one wife.

While his marriage to Robyn Brown seems to be going strong, Kody, 54, experienced two breakups in December 2022.

On December 9, In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown and Kody had called it quits, with a source exclusively revealing that ​Janelle, 53, had “outgrown” the businessman. The former couple – who were in a spiritual marriage for 29 years – share children Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider explained at the time of their split.

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, later revealed that he ended their marriage during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all on December 18.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 52, said. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk … and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

The pair – who had been together since 1990 – broke their silence on their split in a joint statement in January 2023. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement – which they both shared on their separate Instagram pages – read. “During this process we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Just over one year earlier, Christine Brown announced she had left Kody in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine star, 50, shared via Instagram at the time.

In January 2023, the mother of six, who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody, revealed that she’s back on the dating scene.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned a January 2023 photo of her in all black via Instagram. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Keep scrolling to see how the stars of Sister Wives spent Valentine’s Day 2023.