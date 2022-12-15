Sister Wives star Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one in less than two years. Keep reading to find out how many sister wives are left and which of his plural marriages have ended.

Are Kody Brown and Christine Brown Still Together?

Christine Brown was Kody’s third wife but the first of the family patriarch’s wives to leave the group. She announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star wrote in an Instagram statement on November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family,” she added.

Kody and Christine spiritually wed in 1994 and share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. She has since moved from the family’s home base in Arizona to a house outside Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cooking with Christine star revealed in the February 20, 2022, episode of Sister Wives that, “Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken. And it felt, well, freeing.”

Are Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Still Together?

The Strive with Janelle founder was Kody’s second wife and she became the second wife to leave. On December 9, 2022, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the pair had finally split after months of speculation. Kody and Janelle were together for 29 years in their spiritual marriage.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider explained about the Utah native, telling In Touch exclusively that she ultimately “outgrew him.”

Kody confirmed the split on the December 11, finale of Sister Wives, admitting, “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine.”

The pair wed in a 1993 spiritual ceremony and share six children together: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savannah.

Are Kody Brown and Meri Brown Still Together?

Kody’s first wife Meri Brown was the third wife to leave the patriarch. She confirmed their split during the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, airing on December 18, 2022, saying he was the one who pulled the plug on their marriage.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri confessed in a sneak peek clip obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri then watched a clip of Kody admitting that he didn’t consider himself Meri’s husband anymore while sitting with host Sukanya Krishnan. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the family patriarch said.

The pair legally married in April 1990 but divorced in September 2014 so that Kody could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown to adopt her three children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous marriage. Despite the divorce, Kody and Meri remained spiritually wed until his decision that they were no longer husband and wife. They share one child, son Leon.

Are Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Still Together?

While Robyn was the last wife to join the polygamous family, she eventually became the last wife standing. Christine, Janelle and Meri had all accused Kody of playing favorites with Robyn, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two rebelled against Kody’s strict rules, while he continued to have marital issues with Meri. As a result, he spent the majority of his lockdown time starting in March 2020 with Robyn, much to her consternation.

In a January 2, 2022, episode of the TLC hit, Robyn said she was “worried” that Kody wasn’t seeing his other wives and the current arrangement wasn’t siting well with her.

While discussing the situation with Janelle, Robyn told her with a laugh, “Yeah, could you please figure this out so I can be in a plural family again,” adding, “Oh my gosh, you guys, I’m like, ‘This is what it would be like to be …’ I never signed up for monogamy! I never did.”

“I have been really like, surprised and kind of horrified in ways, because I’ve been like, ‘Wait, I thought we were this cohesive unit,’ and we haven’t been,” Robyn revealed in a confessional. “And it’s been a huge disappointment for me.”

In another segment, Robyn shared how she had multiple opportunities to be in monogamous relationships, but that she had no interest in a one-on-one marriage. “I had proposals before Kody, and I turned them down and I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am. And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!’” she explained.

Kody and Robyn spiritually married on May 22, 2010, and make their union legal in 2014.

Despite some bumps in the road, Kody and Robyn appear to still be going strong despite his three other failed marriages. The couple share two children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella, in addition to her three kids whom Kody adopted.