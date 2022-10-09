Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.

When Did Kody Brown and Christine Brown Annouce Their Divorce?

In November 2021, Christine announced her split from the dad of 18, just two weeks after In Touch confirmed she made the move from Arizona back to her home state of Utah.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Why Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown Split?

Season 17 of the long-running series documented the split between Kody and Christine as they butted heads on topics revolving around intimacy, attraction and his favoritism of his other wives.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness,” she told her fellow sister wives during an October 2022 episode. “I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Does Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend?

Following her decision to leave Kody and move to Utah, Kody was convinced the reason behind Christine’s swift departure was a “secret boyfriend.”

“I’ve never understood her need to move,” Kody told producers during an October 2022 episode. “She’s not a member of the polygamous community. She’s not a part of our church. I don’t understand it at all. Unless there’s some guy she wants to date there.”

Christine previously told People that she was ready to move on in her love life following her split from Kody. “I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner,” she told the publication in August 2022. “But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.”

The Utah resident also noted that she “will be a monogamist from here on out.”

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she explained. “I just want to be an example to my kids more than anything. I always told them, ‘Do what’s going to make you happy,’ I have to do the same.”