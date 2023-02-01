Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) chose to move away from her polygamous family and start a new life with her husband, Caleb Brush, in North Carolina after he got a new job! But what does her spouse do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Sister Wives’ star’s job, if they plan on leaving North Carolina and more!

What Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Caleb Brush’s Job?

In a January 2023 Q&A with fans, Maddie revealed her husband currently works as an apprentice for an elevator mechanic.

“He has less than a year left before he is done and is a mechanic,” she continued. “But he fixes elevators for a living.”

Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

Maddie, Caleb and their son Axel, relocated away from the TLC’s family Flagstaff, Arizona, home base to North Carolina in July 2016.

After revealing the couple “said yes to the address” to a North Carolina property in an Instagram post that month, the former reality TV personality revealed in the comment section that they chose the state as their new home base because her husband took a job in the area.

According to Zip Recruiter, once Caleb becomes an elevator mechanic, the average salary in his area is $72,366.

Are Sister Wives’ Maddie and Caleb Brush Moving?

During the same January 2023 Q&A, Maddie also revealed the couple’s eventual plans to move out of North Carolina.

“It probably won’t be a forever home unless divine intervention happens,” the TLC star explained. “We both miss the snow and the mountains.”

Setting their sights toward buying land in northern Wyoming or southern Montana, she added the “dream for the Brush household” is to have some “livestock and just live a quiet life.”

Do Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush Want More Kids?

After getting married in 2016, the couple welcomed their first son, Axel, in May 2017 and their daughter Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi, born in August 2019.

In July 2022, the couple announced they were expecting a baby No. 3, a baby girl due in 2023.

When it comes to growing their family again, Maddie told her Instagram followers that they want “one more.”

“Four babies seem to fit,” she continued via her Instagram Stories in January 2023. “It’s what Caleb and I want.”