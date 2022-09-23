A family affair. Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown have had their hands full with their six children for the majority of their marriage. Keep reading for all the details about Janelle and Kody’s kids.

How Many Kids Does Kody Brown Have?

Kody has 18 children in total. He shares one child with wife Meri Brown; six children with wife Janelle; six children with ex-wife Christine Brown; and two children with wife Robyn Brown. He is also a stepdad to Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship.

Who Is Logan Brown?

Logan is the eldest son of Kody and Janelle, whom they welcomed in May 1994. hH is engaged to Michelle Petty, whom he popped the question to in 2017 after five years of dating.

“Unfortunately nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through,” Logan explained to TLC of his proposal at the time. “So in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!”

While he originally appeared on Sister Wives in earlier seasons, fans began noticing his absence during the long-running reality series’ 13th season, and he has since stepped away from the show, which is currently in its 17th season.

Who Is Maddie Brown?

Janelle and Kody welcomed their eldest daughter, Maddie, in November 1994. She is married to Caleb Brush and the couple share two children together: son Axel, whom they welcomed in May 2017 and daughter Evie, whom they welcomed in August 2019.

In an adorable announcement posted to Instagram in July 2022 featuring “big brother” Axel and “big sister” Evie, Maddie revealed she and Caleb are pregnant with baby No. 3.

Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

The reality star gave fans a pregnancy update the following month, showing off her growing baby bump in a video posted to Instagram.

“Baby decided it was time to POP! Every pregnancy I swear it’s quicker and quicker that my body goes, ‘op there’s a baby! Time to POP!’ 🤪. It is probably 80% muscle memory and pregnancy bloat, but I’ll take it. 😂 14 weeks with baby #3,” she captioned the clip.

Maddie revealed the baby’s sex in another video posted to Instagram in September 2022. “Baby Girl Brush! Coming Feb 2023! 💓💓💓Ultra sounds was [sic] great! A few things too small so we will have one follow-up. No major concerns,” she wrote.

Who Is Hunter Brown?

Hunter, born in February 1997, is the second oldest son of Janelle and Kody. He graduated from the Air Force Academy and attended Johns Hopkins University for his Master’s in nursing. “Very excited to start my Master’s in nursing with these ladies. Nothing more helpful than spreading love and helping others in the chaotic world we are currently living in!” he wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post.

One scroll through Hunter’s Instagram will show that he loves spending time with friends and family, is a dedicated gym-goer and doting boyfriend to his partner Audrey, a surgical ICU nurse.

“Happy birthday to this pretty lady! So grateful for the time I’ve had with you and the time to come! Thanks for being you❤️” he wrote in a sweet tribute in honor of her birthday in July 2022.

Who Is Garrison Brown?

Garrison is the third son of Kody and Janelle, born on Halloween in 1998. At age 17, he enlisted in the National Guard, and in 2019, the reality TV personality opened an online boutique called Bob’s Floral, which specialized in Hawaiian shirts and tropical designs.

Just one year later, Garrison announced on Instagram that the online store was “temporarily on pause.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

“My reopening plan is BIG but needs time to be executed,” he wrote at the time. “I wish for Bob’s Floral products to be made domestically and with care and passion for those who seek an easy going lifestyle.”

Though his small business was put on hold, In Touch confirmed in January 2022 that Garrison had purchased his first home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Who Is Gabriel Brown?

Gabe is the youngest son of Janelle and Kody, whom they welcomed in October 2001. Though the reality star hasn’t been that active on social media – his last Instagram post was uploaded in April 2020 – one scroll through his old posts shows that he loves nature and has an artistic flair behind the camera.

Gabe and brother Garrison seem to have a close bond, as seen in an August 2022 Instagram post shared by Janelle.

“It does a mama’s heart good to know she raised boys willing to help out – even each other,” she wrote, praising her sons. “Gabe hit something in the road and Garrison came right away to help him get the tire (which of course had a stripped lug nut) off. AND it was raining like crazy. I went over to help but ended up being the cheerleader as I wasn’t really needed.”

Though the boys’ relationship with each other is clearly strong, the pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye with dad Kody over his rules about COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic, which was documented on Sister Wives.

Who Is Savanah Brown?

Savanah, born in December 2004, is the youngest child of Kody and Janelle. She is currently in her senior year of high school.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“My baby just drove herself (new license) to her first senior school event,” Janelle shared via her Instagram Story in August. “It’s a bittersweet day. I’ll just sit here for a min and drink my coffee and contemplate how quickly the empty nest is approaching.”

That same month, Savanah revealed that her family grew by one, as she posted a photo of her new black Labrador to Instagram, captioning the sweet snap, “I got a new puppy. Her name is Caroline. Yes, she is the love of my life.”