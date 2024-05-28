Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she had a pregnancy scare while still with estranged husband Ryan Anderson in the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up trailer.

“We had sex. It wasn’t protected,” Gypsy, 32, said during a phone call in the trailer, which Lifetime released on Tuesday, May 28.

The trailer then cut to a clip of a friend asking Gypsy if she was pregnant. She didn’t verbally respond, though smiled and shrugged.

Ryan, 37, and Gypsy tied the knot in July 2022 when she was still in prison for her involvement in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder. After she was released in December 2023, Gypsy and Ryan’s relationship became more conventional when they moved in together.

However, their love story wasn’t meant to be and Gypsy announced their split in March. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in a post on her Facebook page, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

She later filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, In Touch confirmed via online records at the time.

Following their split, Gypsy moved on with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The former couple – who were engaged from 2018 to 2019 – sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted during several public outings in early April. Meanwhile, the Louisiana native confirmed she and Ken, 31, are officially back together on April 30.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

In addition to teasing her pregnancy scare, the trailer also gave insight into Ken’s involvement in the end of Gypsy and Ryan’s marriage. At one point in the trailer, Gypsy admitted to Ryan that she thought she would be “happier somewhere else.”

“Go call Ken. You’re probably already talking to him anyway,” Ryan responded, which left Gypsy in tears. Ryan later accused Ken of “trying to weasel his way back in because now Gypsy is out of prison.”

The drama continued when another clip showed Gypsy texting someone as she rode in a car with Ryan, and he asked who she was speaking to. The pair later got into an argument and she yelled, “I don’t care,” while Ryan told her to “delete it then.” Gypsy emotionally said she didn’t want to be “controlled” in a confessional, and she later told Ryan, “You’re mad at me because I confided in someone.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres on Lifetime Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET.