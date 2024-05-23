Gypsy Rose Blanchard made a cameo during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu! The former inmate met up with Kim Kardashian in a supertease for the rest of the season.

The Thursday, May 23, episode began with a lengthy preview of what’s to come, and the trailer concluded with a shot of Kim, 43, knocking on a door, which Gypsy, 32, answered. “Hi, Gypsy,” the reality star said, while giving the Louisiana resident a hug. The meeting took place at some point following Gypsy’s December 2023 prison release.

Fans will get to see the outcome of Kim and Gypsy’s meeting later this season. The ladies’ in-person encounter was not previously reported on, but Gypsy has expressed interest in working with Kim. The Skims founder is very passionate about prison reform and Gypsy has shared her hopes of them teaming up.

Hulu

“I think it would be cool because she has a huge platform for prison reform and I have been in prison,” she told Extra in January. “So I think having those two elements, I think we could probably do some good for the world.”

That same month, TMZ also reported that Gypsy wanted to get advice from Kim about how to handle having a large social media following. She was instantly thrust into the spotlight following her prison release and quickly had to learn how to navigate life in the public eye.

In 2016, Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement in the death of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. However, she was released three years early after being granted parole.

Meanwhile, Kim began advocating for prison reform in 2018, when she helped free Alice Marie Johnson from behind bars. Alice was serving life in prison for her involvement in a cocaine trafficking organization, and many found her sentence to be excessive. Kim worked with then-president Donald Trump to commute Alice, leading to her release in June 2018.

“I really do believe if people do a crime, they need to do the time,” Kim told Time magazine in 2020. “But it’s a matter of what is that fair [amount of] time?” Of her passion developing after hearing about Alice’s case, she added, “That someone who was a phone mule [received] a harsher sentence than Charles Manson made absolutely no sense to me. It just really broke my heart, and I just wanted to help her.”