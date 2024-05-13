Gypsy Rose Blanchard Remembers Mom Dee Dee on Mother's Day

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took a moment to honor some of the women in her life on Mother’s Day, and opened up about her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in a video shared on social media.

“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day,” Gypsy, 32, began in the video posted on TikTok ​on Sunday, May 12. “What I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her. I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person.”

The Louisiana native continued, “Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But, she was still my mom, so what I choose to think about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever, that’s mine to feel.”

Gypsy added that “no one can take away [her] own feelings about [her] own mother,” and said that she didn’t think anyone “should be able to have an opinion about [her] mother, except for her family and [Gypsy herself].”

“Do I have regrets?” the former prison inmate asked. “Oh yeah, I’ve got many, but nobody’s going to be able to tell myself things about myself that I don’t already know. So, I will say a prayer for her today, and I will remember the good that was inside of her, whether that be extremely deep or not.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to prison for her role in the plot to murder Dee Dee. Nick Godejohn stabbed DeeDee to death while Gypsy hid in the bathroom. The two hatched the plan after they met online and felt that killing Dee Dee was the only way they could pursue their relationship. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she was released on parole after serving a total of ​seven-and-a-half.

For years, Dee Dee had convinced people that Gypsy was terminally ill, including Gypsy herself. Dee Dee claimed that Gypsy was born prematurely and, because of her early birth, had the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. Gypsy and the people in the Blanchard family’s lives believed that ​the child was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma. Dee Dee forced Gypsy to take medications that induced the symptoms of certain diseases and even went as far to shave Gypsy’s head to make it seem like she was undergoing chemotherapy. Gypsy was also forced into a wheelchair, even though she was able to walk.