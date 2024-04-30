Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker just one month after she confirmed her split from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy, 32, told TMZ about her relationship with Ken, 31, in an article published on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

In addition to Gypsy’s confirmation of their romance, the outlet also obtained photos of the pair kissing at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 27.

The pair previously connected when Gypsy was serving time in prison due to her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy and Ken got engaged in 2018, though called it quits in 2019. She later found love with Ryan, 37, and the couple got married in July 2022.

Ryan was by Gypsy’s side when she was released from prison in December 2023, though she confirmed their split three months later in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the Louisiana native wrote on her private Facebook page on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Gypsy wasn’t single for long, and sparked romance rumors with Ken when got matching husky tattoos on April 1. The pair continued to spend time together when they were photographed outside her home on April 3, which was captured in photos exclusively obtained by In Touch.

She filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, according to court records viewed by In Touch. The former inmate also filed for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband in light of their split.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy has not publicly revealed why she and Ryan called it quits, though a source previously revealed to In Touch that the former couple “realized they’d made a mistake getting married.” The insider added that Ryan and Gypsy’s relationship “was too much too soon.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the duo argued over Ryan’s food hoarding habit before their split. A source told TMZ that Gypsy allegedly cleaned out their fridge when Ryan wasn’t home, which set him off and left her “shaken” after an argument.