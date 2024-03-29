Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reportedly announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson just three months after she was released from prison. She shared the news via a private Facebook post, which was obtained by People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy, 32, reportedly wrote in the message. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The news comes less than two years after Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot while she was in the midst of serving eight years in prison.

Earlier this month, Gypsy deleted her public Instagram account in favor of living a more private life after weeks of media attention that followed her prison release. “I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she said in a TikTok video. “Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around social media.”

Before she got rid of the account, she seemingly shut down fan rumors that she and her husband were headed for a split. On March 3, she posted a photo with Ryan on her Instagram page amid speculation that they had broken up. “She had to clear up the allegations,” one person commented. However, it’s unclear where the rumors originated from at the time.

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving her sentence for second-degree murder. In 2015, she conspired with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Nicholas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Dee Dee to death.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Gypsy were planning a second wedding before their split. “Gypsy deserves a white dress moment,” Ryan told People in January. “I know every female deserves that. And Gypsy’s already got the style of dress she wants. And it kind of shocked me.” The estranged couple had no guests at their first wedding, which took place at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Gypsy and Ryan’s relationship began in 2020 when he began writing letters to her in prison. They didn’t meet in person until June 2021.