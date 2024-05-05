Gypsy Rose Blanchard Returned Wedding Ring to Ryan With Note

Gypsy Rose Blanchard returned her wedding ring to estranged husband Ryan Anderson, along with an emotional note.

The Louisiana native felt like returning the ring was “the right thing to do” since it was a “family heirloom” that was originally given to Ryan, 37, by his mom, according to TMZ. Gypsy, 32, reportedly left the ring and a note for Ryan on a table beside their bed when she decided to end their marriage.

“I’m sorry, you and I deserve happiness,” the note read.

During the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose, Ryan revealed that he snuck the engagement ring into prison for Gypsy by wearing it himself as she served time for her role in the plot to murder her mother, DeeDee Blanchard.

“For the third visit, I bought an engagement ring. And I snuck it in, brought it on my chain,” Ryan said during docuseries.

Ryan and Gypsy married in a wedding ceremony while she was still behind bars at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in July 2022. Shortly after she was released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy moved in with the middle school teacher. However, their relationship began to deteriorate and Gypsy announced she and Ryan were separating via a private Facebook post viewed by People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy reportedly wrote in the message on March 29. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In Touch confirmed via online records that Gypsy filed for divorce on April 8. In the weeks following her divorce filing, the former prison inmate was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. Just one month after her split from Ryan, Gypsy announced that she and Ken, 31, were officially back together.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ in an article published on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

On May 1, Gypsy revealed that Ken was moving from Texas to Louisiana to be closer to her.

“I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate,” Gypsy admitted in the interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy. We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, [are] hopeful for what the future has.”