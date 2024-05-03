Ryan Anderson is staying strong after his estranged wife, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, reignited her romance with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

“I’ve got a lot of sweet messages from a lot of people, I wish I could write all of y’all and say ‘Thank you.’ Everyone wants me to tell my side and … ” Ryan, 37, told his followers before taking a deep breath in a video clip posted to Instagram on Thursday, May, 3. “That’s all I can say right now.”

The Louisiana educator said, “A lot has happened” but he was “hanging in there,” before ending the video.

Gypsy, 32, confirmed her split from Ryan via her private Facebook account in March — only three months after her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she served a 10-year sentence for her part in the plot to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou,” she wrote, according to People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Just days after announcing their breakup, Gypsy was spotted with her ex-fiancé in Louisiana at a tattoo shop as they got matching ink. Gypsy and Ken were engaged in 2018 while she was in prison but later called it quits in 2019. After their split, Gypsy later found love with Ryan and married in July 2022.

Gypsy and Ken were spotted on numerous occasions together before she filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, according to court records viewed by In Touch at the time. Gypsy also filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan amid the split.

The former prison inmate has not publicly revealed the reason behind her split from the educator, though a source exclusively told In Touch that the former couple “realized they’d made a mistake getting married.” The insider added that Ryan and Gypsy’s relationship “was too much too soon.”

Ryan reportedly blamed Ken for his marriage to Gypsy not working, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet on April 17 that Ken reached out to Gypsy’s stepmother in January in hopes of clearing the air with his ex after watching the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose. Ken reportedly insisted he had no intentions of interfering in Gypsy’s marriage, but the insider revealed that Ryan didn’t believe those claims.

Ryan was still looking to reconcile with his estranged wife as he reportedly texted Gypsy his desire to work things out. “Gypsy feels her estranged husband is only seeing his hurt from the breakup,” sources told TMZ on April 26. “And he struggles to understand the separation is what’s best for her.”