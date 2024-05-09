Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she thinks Taylor Swift’s song “Fresh Out the Slammer” was inspired by her after she served time in prison.

Sources told TMZ on Thursday, May 9, that Gypsy, 32, believes the song’s lyrics have a lot of similarities with her own life. “Fresh Out the Slammer” – which is featured on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department album – is told from the perspective of a woman who immediately reunites with her lover after she leaves prison.

Following Gypsy’s release from prison in December 2023, she immediately moved in with her now estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. The former couple tied the knot in 2022 when she was still behind bars. However, their love wasn’t meant to be and she announced their split in March.

While Taylor, 34, hasn’t shared the exact inspiration behind the song, many fans have speculated that the song is a metaphor for her leaving her long term relationship with ex Joe Alwyn in order to pursue a romance with Matty Healy.

Gypsy’s theory could line up, as she pursued a romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker just weeks after confirming her split from Ryan, 37.

Not only does Gypsy relate to the general concept of the song, but the insider added that one line depicts the public attention she’s received in recent months.

“Camera flashes, welcome bashes,” Taylor sings in the song. The source added that Gypsy relates to the line because she’s regularly photographed during public outings and her family threw her a welcome home bash once she left her life behind bars.

Gypsy previously made headlines in 2015 when she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, came up with a plan to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The murder took place after Dee Dee spent years lying to Gypsy about her health, and she was forced to undergo several unnecessary medical procedures during her childhood.

The former inmate pleaded guilty in 2016, and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. However, she only served eight years before she was released early. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Gypsy’s belief that Taylor potentially wrote “Fresh Out the Slammer” about her likely won’t shock fans, as the Louisiana native is an outspoken fan of the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Shortly after her prison release, Gypsy reportedly purchased tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game in hopes of seeing Taylor. However, she wasn’t able to make it to the game because authorities asked her to leave the state of Missouri and return home to Louisiana.

While some fans deemed her a “stalker” for wanting to meet Taylor at the game, Gypsy insisted that the whole situation was taken out of context while appearing on a January episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“So about six months before I got out of prison, Ryan and I were looking at fun things to do in Kansas City,” she said, explaining that both she and Ryan are big football fans. “He saw that there was going to be a Chiefs/Bengals game [days after her release], and he’s a Bengals fan.”

After Gypsy agreed to go to the game, she made a “nonchalant” comment about hopefully seeing Taylor cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“The comments were like, ‘Oh my god, Taylor Swift is in danger, this murderer is going to come after her,’ and it became this big thing,” she continued. “It got blown out of proportion. I’m not a stalker.”