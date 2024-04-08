Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson just more than one week after she confirmed their split, In Touch confirmed via online records.

Gypsy, 32, filed for the dissolution of marriage to Ryan, 37, on Monday, April 8, according to paperwork viewed by In Touch. TMZ was first to report the news.

The former couple tied the knot in July 2022 when Gypsy was serving time in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released on December 28, 2023, and their split was confirmed just three months later.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote via her private account on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

It seems that they were experiencing trouble in their marriage leading up to their split. TMZ reported on April 3 that Gypsy told her friends that Ryan had been “super argumentative” and made her “feel like she couldn’t do anything right” when they started living together. Additionally, the outlet reported that Ryan had become jealous of of the time Gypsy had been spending with her father, Rod Blanchard, and he “made [Gypsy] feel guilty about it.”

Even more insight about their split was revealed when Gypsy’s friend Nadiya Vizier told People that a fight caused their split, claiming that the Louisiana native became so scared of Ryan that she locked herself in the bathroom.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya alleged to the outlet. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Ryan eventually broke his silence on the matter in a TikTok video posted on April 6.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great,” he said in the clip. “I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that.”

Ryan added that he will “post more eventually” about their split.

Meanwhile, Gypsy has already seemingly moved on from their breakup and sparked romance rumors with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. In photos exclusively obtained by In Touch, the former couple was spotted holding hands and enjoying a smoke break outside of a Dollar General in Louisiana on April 3. Gypsy and Kens’ matching tattoos were visible during the outing, which they got one day earlier.