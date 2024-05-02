Gypsy Rose Blanchard Nose Job: Before and After Photos

New Era! Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Totally Transformed With Nose Job: Before and After Photos

The results are in! Gypsy Rose Blanchard returned to the public eye one month after her April 2024 nose job, and she looked completely transformed. The Louisiana native took to TikTok on May 1, 2024, to share photos of herself getting ready to promote her second Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. Fans couldn’t get enough of her new look, which also included platinum blonde hair instead of her usual dark brown locks.

“The nose looks sooo good and so does the hair, you’re the new Gypsy,” one user commented.

“I didn’t even recognize her at first!” another fan added.

“Wow she does look amazing!” a third user wrote.