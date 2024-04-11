Her story isn’t over. Following the success of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Lifetime revealed in February 2024 that the former prison inmate would star in a second series documenting her life after prison. In late March, the network announced the docuseries’ title — Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. When can fans expect the new docuseries, and what exactly will it be about?

What Is the Release Date for ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup’?

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup does not have a specific release date yet. However, Lifetime revealed on March 29, 2024, that it would debut in June 2024. “There’s always more to the story,” the network wrote alongside a photo of Gypsy.

What Is ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup’ About?

Cameras were filming Gypsy immediately following her early release from prison on parole on December 28, 2023, after she served roughly eight years for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. Fans will get an inside look at the three months she spent living with husband Ryan Anderson in Louisiana before their split, as well as her reunion with her family and more.

“Millions have followed Gypsy’s story and are invested in seeing what is in store for her next,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, said in a press release in February. “After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time, we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be.”

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Split From Ryan Anderson?

Gypsy revealed via a private Facebook post on March 28, 2024, that she and Ryan had split after less than two years of marriage.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in the post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, In Touch confirmed via online records.

One day before she filed, Ryan broke his silence about the split, promising fans that they would learn more in the docuseries.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” the Louisiana native said in a TikTok video. “I will post more eventually.”