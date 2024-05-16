Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ryan Won’t ‘Bash’ Her Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex Ryan Anderson is following the golden rule! The middle school teacher told fans that if they were hoping he would slam Gypsy, they’d have to look elsewhere.

“I just wanted to say a couple things, Ryan, 37, said in an Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, May 15. “ Guys, to be honest, I’m probably not going to bash Gypsy. I’m just not going to do it; I’m not a negative person. I will tell my side of the story. You know, that part is important to me, the truth.”

Ryan continued, “As far as being disrespectful, I don’t know if I could do that. That was my wife, you know? I’m just not going to be mean to be mean, and I’ve noticed in your all’s comments that you have been. There’s been a couple of mean comments. I’m just not going to do it and, I’m not going to tell you all what to do, but I will tell my side, but as far as being disrespectful to her, I just can’t do it.”

While Ryan was seemingly disappointed with the less-than-flattering comments about Gypsy, 32, from fans, he was happy to be getting support from social media users.

“The support and positivity I get from my videos is unbelievable,” Ryan gushed. “I get a lot of positive and uplifting messages, and I love the hashtag ‘Team Ryan.’”

Earlier this month, Gypsy accused Ryan of wanting to “get rid” of their dog in a since-deleted comment she left on a TikTok video he had made.

“Tell them how you want to get rid of Pixie,” the Louisiana native wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by Babe on Facebook on May 9. “I have the receipts. Funny how all you post is her and then you text how you want to dump her off on someone else. People will see who you really are soon.”

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Ryan replied, “I am thinking of giving her to an actual family. Like I wanted with you.”

Gypsy and Ryan married while she was serving time in prison for the role she played in the plot to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple officially tied the knot in June 2022, and when Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, she moved in with him.

In March, Gypsy announced that she and Ryan were separating in a private Facebook post seen by People.

“Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home, the bayou,” she wrote, according to People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8.

Since their separation, Gypsy has reunited with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.