Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s relationship with her ex-fiancé, known only as Ken, came to an end because of the fame she gained from Hulu’s The Act, the Louisiana native claimed in her eBook.

Gypsy, 32, wrote in Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which was released on Tuesday, January 9, that Ken broke up with her after Hulu’s true crime drama series about Gypsy’s life came out in 2019.

“I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity,” she wrote of how the public treated her after The Act was released. “My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement.”

Gypsy continued, “Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship.”

Starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, The Act gave a dramatized retelling of Gypsy’s life as a victim of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s medical issues. The show also depicted Gypsy’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn (Calum Worthy), who helped Gypsy murder Dee Dee in 2015.

Gypsy met Ken in 2017, months after she was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for her involvement in Dee Dee’s murder. He wrote to her at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri shortly after he saw HBO’s documentary about her case, Mommy Dead and Dearest.

“I thought he sounded like a cool guy, so I wrote him back. We became pen pals and started talking on the phone. He was easy to talk to, and we had so much in common,” Gypsy wrote in her eBook.

Ken proposed to Gypsy during a visit to the prison in 2018. They planned to wed in January 2020, but the engagement was called off four months before they were set to exchange vows. Gypsy and Ken briefly reunited, but their wedding was still postponed. The couple then called it quits again.

In her Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard — which was filmed on the eve of her parole hearing ahead of her early release on December 28, 2023 — Gypsy admitted that she was heartbroken over the end of her relationship with Ken.

Gypsy moved on with a Louisiana teacher named Ryan Anderson in 2020. As seen in the docuseries, days before their July 2022 wedding, Gypsy told Ryan she had a dream about Ken and had recently been in contact with her ex, even though she previously told Ryan they hadn’t communicated in months.

“I know there is that part of me that still has love for him,” she said.

The couple fought over her confession, but Gypsy reassured Ryan that she was not interested in getting back together with Ken. They tied the knot while she was behind bars, and she moved in with Ryan following her release from prison.