The newest trailer for Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup has shed light on the end of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s marriage to Ryan Anderson — and it seems her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, played a role.

The network released the full trailer for the docuseries on Tuesday, May 28. The video opened with Gypsy, 32, sitting in a car with her now-estranged husband and asking him if he was happy. Ryan, 37, told her that he was “very happy.” However, she said she thought she would be “happier somewhere else.”

“Go call Ken. You’re probably already talking to him anyway,” Ryan responded before storming out of the vehicle, leaving Gypsy in tears.

Later in the trailer, Ryan said that Ken, 31, was “trying to weasel his way back in because now Gypsy is out of prison.” Ken was engaged to the Louisiana native from 2018 to 2019 while she was serving time for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder.

The trailer showed a brief clip of Ryan and Gypsy in a car as he asked her who she was texting. Then, it cut to an argument between them where she yelled, “I don’t care,” as he told her to “delete it then.” In a confessional, Gypsy said she didn’t want to be “controlled.” She was then seen crying as she told Ryan, “You’re mad at me because I confided in someone.”

Another clip showed Gypsy saying that she was “going to want a divorce.” Then, she jumped into Ken’s arms as they reunited for the first time since her December 2023 prison release.

Gypsy revealed in March via her private Facebook page that she and Ryan, whom she married while serving time in June 2022, had decided to separate.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in the post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy later filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, In Touch confirmed via online records.

Meanwhile, she had been spending more time with Ken as of April 1, when they reunited in Lousiana to get matching husky tattoos. In Touch also exclusively obtained photos of Gypsy and her ex-fiancé hanging out outside her home on April 3 and holding hands outside a Dollar General on April 4.

Gypsy confirmed that she and Ken were officially back together in an April 30 interview with TMZ.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she said. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”