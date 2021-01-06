Ready to move on. Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez opened up about his January 2020 arrest for allegedly violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order placed against him by the Teen Mom 2 star. Lopez revealed he’s working on “forgiving” Lowry, and admitted they “butt heads” when it comes to coparenting.

“I’m trying to forgive my kids’ mother in a sense. That’s been hard. That ain’t been easy,” Lopez, 26, said during the Monday, January 4, episode of his “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast. “That’s probably the hardest one to forgive is my kids’ mother just for the simple fact we’ve been through so much and my stuff been so public.”

The Delaware native reflected on everything he’s “been through” following their legal drama stemming from the PFA. “I don’t even blame her,” Lopez said. “I just try to take accountability for what I been through and things like that.”

Lopez was arrested in January 2020 after a warrant was put out for his arrest following his alleged violation of the PFA. He was released on January 21, 2020, after posting bond. He is currently serving a Level 2 probation sentence for offensive touching.

He admitted he held a grudge after issues with the mother of his sons — Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months — went public, and revealed he was angry because he felt it was unfair that most Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t know the full story.

“It is what it is now. I learned from it, and I ain’t gonna lie, if I didn’t go through what I went through, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now,” Lopez explained. “I’m not where I want to be but I’m way, way beyond the point of where I was. Just this last year, I was turning myself in and almost did a bid for seven months. A lot of people don’t know that. [By] the grace of God, I got out and all that stuff. I look at it like that. The whole forgiveness, like I said, you gotta forgive people for you, not for them. They probably don’t deserve it, they probably don’t even feel sorry about the stuff they did to you or whatever the case may be, but it is what it is.”

Lopez then gave advice to listeners who are also working to forgive people in their lives. “I know that person who hurt you probably don’t feel bad about hurting you, they probably don’t even care about hurting you. They probably never acknowledged what they done to you and never will acknowledge what they done to you,” he said. “I know it’s hard to move on. I know you probably want payback, I know you probably want them to hurt the way you hurt. I promise you, the only person that’s gonna hurt in this is you.”