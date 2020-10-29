Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was arrested on September 26 for allegedly punching her ex Chris Lopez “with a closed fist” several times following a fight over their 3-year-old son Lux’s haircut, In Touch can confirm.

Lowry, 28, and Lopez got into the altercation on September 4 when she stopped by his residence in Delaware to pick up their son Lux. Lopez claimed that when Lux was placed in the MTV star’s vehicle, Lowry “noticed” that he had “given [Lux] a haircut” without her permission.

Courtesy of @kaillowry/Instagram

The 26-year-old alleged she returned to his house and “started attacking him” by “punching him several times on the head and upper torso” because she didn’t want him to chop off any of their toddler’s long locks. Lopez alleged he never laid a hand on Lowry during the apparently heated dispute and she left soon after, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Thursday, October 29.

Lowry stated to police that while she was upset over Lux’s haircut, “the dispute never became physical.” Lopez called police on September 4, but did not get a response until September 25.

The former 16 and Pregnant star was arrested for offensive touching and later released without bail. Lowry has been ordered to have no contact with her ex and to appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the incident. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

One day after the dispute took place, the TV personality vented her frustrations on Instagram Stories by sharing a “before” photo of Lux’s long hair followed up with an “after” photo. At the time, she revealed his haircut was done against her wishes.

“Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the Pothead Haircare founder wrote next to the after portrait. “Control tactic.” Lowry later revealed how upset the ordeal made her while sharing her thoughts on Instagram Live.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (2); Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

“If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back,” she said to her followers on IG Live. “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want,” Lowry, who also shares 2-month-old son Creed with Lopez, continued. “But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

In addition to her sons Lux and Creed, Lowry shares 6-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and 10-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera.

On October 28, Lopez said he took “full responsibility” for his past mistakes with Lowry in an Instagram Q&A. “But all I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children,” he added. “Eventually, we will be able to coparent peacefully seeing as though she has done with the others.”