Thriving! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has changed so much since she made her reality TV debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. She’s documented her love story with husband Pedro Jimeno on season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and even went on to star on four seasons of her own spinoff, The Family Chantel, and she’s wowed fans with how much she’s blossomed over the years.

Chantel was baby-faced when fans met her on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. At the time, she was working as a cheerleading coach and attending a community college to pursue a degree in nursing. She explained that while in college, she was interested in learning Spanish and that’s how she met her future husband. A friend introduced her to the Dominican Republic native and there was an instant attraction. Pedro proposed to Chantel during the third trip she made to his home country and they applied for the K-1 visa so he could move to the United States to be with her. The rest was history.

As she returned for each season, fans noticed that Chantel looked slightly different each time. However, the biggest difference was when season 2 of The Family Chantel premiered in 2020. Many viewers — including Chantel’s costars on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk — speculated that Chantel had gotten a boob job because her chest was noticeable larger.

“These f—king boobs, they’re like, ridiculous,” 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk cast member Loren Brovarnik said at the time. “She definitely got them done. Her boobs are in her face.”

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) added, “Look at the first season, she doesn’t have the big boobs.”

Five month later, Chantel responded to the plastic surgery rumors. “Always had boobs,” Chantel captioned a photo of herself as a teen at the time. “Then I grew up and gained weight,” she added, showing a more recent photo of herself.

“Just wanted to clear that up,” the nursing school student captioned another slide of her rocking a teal blue bikini. “I believe in doing whatever makes you feel comfortable in your own skin. Working out, makeup, even surgery. People keep asking about ‘my surgeries.’ I just wanted to make it known that I have not had any, but do believe [in] having confidence to do what makes you feel beautiful [red heart emoji].”

As for Chantel and Pedro, unfortunately, their relationship was impacted by major family drama as the Jimeno family (Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, and sister Nicole Jimeno) feuded with the Everett family (Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, Chantel’s dad, Thomas Everett, Chantel’s brother River Everett and sister Winter Everett).

Their marriage also hit a rough patch in 2022 and their marital issues played out on season 4 of The Family Chantel. Fans watched as Chantel tried to save her relationship with Pedro, but it seems like they could not resolve their problems. In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel that May.

