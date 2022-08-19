Fans were introduced to Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé and watched as their relationship unfolded over the years. Since the couple quickly became fan-favorites, Pedro and Chantel returned for the hit show’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? for seasons 2, 3 and 4. Eventually, they earned their own spinoff later, The Family Chantel, which closely documented their family drama.

Season 1 of their spinoff premiered in July 2019, and it invited fans into their full family dynamic after introducing Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas Everett and siblings River and Winter Everett, in addition to Pedro’s mom Lidia Jimeno and sister Nicole Jimeno.

Season 2 then brought Chantel’s brother, Royal Everett, and his wife Angenette Everett, into the spotlight, shifting the focus from Chantel’s parents on their daughter’s husband to Royal and Everett’s life. The fam seemed to finally be past the drama between Karen and Thomas and Pedro, but that eventually changed when Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022, In Touch confirmed.

Their separation and divorce filing came shortly after season 4 explored their tumultuous relationship deeper, with Pedro accusing Chantel of being “lazy,” whereas she grew suspicious of his closeness with his real estate coworkers after he built his career path in the industry.

In Pedro’s divorce filing on May 27, 2022, he cited the reason for their divorce was that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The records also indicated that the now-former couple separated on April 27, 2022. Pedro requested that debts acquired during their marriage be subject to equitable division between him and Chantel, and he asked for an equitable division of all marital property.

Not only that, but Pedro also filed a motion for an emergency hearing along with his divorce filing. He claimed that on April 23, 2022, Chantel withdrew over $257,000 from their joint business account, and that she allegedly transferred their joint funds into a separate account in Chantel’s and sister Winter’s names.

Aside from the financial allegations, Pedro and Chantel were also issued a mutual restraining order at the time of their divorce filing, under which they are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents obtained by In Touch.

Pedro and Chantel’s divorce case is still ongoing.

