Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Olympian Shawn Barber and More Stars We Lost So Far This Year

While 2024 burst onto the scene with a sensational start, it wasn’t long before the world had to come to grips with celebrity deaths in 2024. Their deaths shocked the world, but their memories left audiences with the marks they made in film, television, sports and more.

The sports world was shocked to learn that Shawn Barber died at the young age of 29 on January 17. The pole vault champion, who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, passed away from medical complications.

Keep scrolling to see the stars ​who have died so far in 2024.