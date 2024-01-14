Alec Musser, who played Del Henry on the soap opera All My Children from 2005-2007, is dead at the age of 50. The actor passed away on January 12.

News of Alec’s passing was confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, as well as his uncle. TMZ revealed that the model died at his home in California. However, a cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

After the news was shared on Saturday, January 13, Adam Sandler took to social media to mourn Alec, who he starred with in the 2010 film Grown Ups.

“I loved this guy,” the actor, 57, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Alec in the movie. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Although Alec only had a small role in Grown Ups, he clearly had a profound impact on the movie’s star and fans. The comments section of Adam’s post was filled with fans sharing their memories and favorite quotes from Alec in the film.

Alec starred in 43 episodes of All My Children and also has acting credits in Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives and Road to the Altar. He got his role on the popular soap after winning a reality TV contest called I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005.

In addition to acting, Alec also worked as a fitness model. He got his start in modeling while working as a lifeguard and being approached by an agent. Alec seemingly lived a very active lifestyle and his Instagram page is filled with photos of him skiing and surfing.

He also often posted photos with Paige, who he seems to have been in a relationship with since at least 2018. They went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2020, when Alec posted a photo with his now-fiancée for her birthday.

Paige was devastated by news of Alec’s passing and paid tribute to him via her Instagram story on Saturday, January 13. “RIP to the love of my life,” she wrote. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.” She also included several throwback photos with Alec and said he was the “best fiancé” she could “ever ask for.”

The couple appeared to have a pet together, as Paige referred to Alec as the “best dog dad” and shared several photos with their pup Rue.