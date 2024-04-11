O.J. Simpson had died at the age of 76 following his cancer battle, his family confirmed.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” his family wrote in a statement shared via his X account on Thursday, April 11. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

While the public first got to know Simpson as a professional football player, he made headlines in the ’90s when he stood trial for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The high profile case was heavily covered in the media, while Simpson was ultimately acquitted in 1995.

Simpson first hinted at his cancer diagnosis in 2023, while he shared an update about his health in February when rumors circulated that he had been placed in hospice care.

“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” the former Buffalo Bills player said with a laugh in a video posted on X on February 9. He appeared to be in good spirits in the clip as he sat behind the wheel in a car.

His last post via X was shared on February 11, where he spoke about attending the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, he began the clip by thanking his fans for their support amid his health problems.

“What a beautiful day it is here in Las Vegas. Even though the game is indoors, it wouldn’t matter,” he said while sitting in a chair near an outdoor pool. “Let me take a moment to say thank you to all of the people who reached out to me. My health is good.”

Simpson added that he was “dealing with some issues,” but predicted he was almost “over it.”

“I’ll be back on the gold course, hopefully, in a couple weeks,” the retired athlete continued. “It was very nice hearing from you … and those positive words. Thank you.”

jeff Scheid – Pool/Getty Images

Simpson is survived by daughter Sydney Brooke and son Justin, whom he shared with Nicole, and kids Arnelle and Jason with ex-wife Marguerite L. Whitley. He and Whitley also shared daughter Aaren, who died in 1979 after she drowned in the family’s pool.

He was married to Whitley from 1967 until 1977. Simpson then married Brown in 1985 and remained with her until their divorce in 1992.