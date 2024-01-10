Adan Canto, known for his roles in The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, has died at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” Fox and WBTV said in a statement to Deadline of the Mexican-American actor, who died on Monday, January 8. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.”

The network added that it was an “unfathomable loss,” sending their well-wishes to Adan’s wife, Stephanie Lindquist, and their loved ones.

The singer-turned-actor most recently starred in The Cleaning Lady, portraying gangster Arman Morales opposite Elodie Yung’s Thony in the first two seasons of the Fox drama. Due to his health, he was unable to participate in the production of season 3 when it began in December 2023 but had hoped to rejoin the show later in the season. A tribute card dedicated to Adan’s memory will be included in the season premiere, set to air on Fox in March.

Adan first gained screen recognition with fans on ABC’s 2016 political drama Designated Survivor, where he played Vice President Aaron Shore to Kiefer Sutherland‘s President Tom Kirkman. He appeared in all 53 episodes of the series, which ran for three seasons.

Adan was born in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and raised in Texas, but left his hometown for Mexico City at 16 years old to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist. During his run in Mexico as a teen, he performed as the lead singer of the band Del Canto, ultimately leading him to his first role on the TV series Estado de Gracia.

After acting in several local commercials and TV shows, he was scouted for Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following, which would be his American television debut.

The following year, he would accept his first major film role, landing the role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past. His other acting credits include Narcos, Blood & Oil and The Chance. Also an emerging film marker, the Designated Survivor actor directed his first short film production in 2014 and a second starring Theo Rossi in 2020.

Adan leaves behind two children with his wife — Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.