KTLA Morning News entertainment anchor Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64, the station confirmed on Friday, May 10. Multiple outlets reported Sam died from a heart attack.

“The newsroom, the station is filled with great sadness. It’s just a shock to everyone because he was here yesterday with us and then called in sick and then we learned the news this afternoon, KTLA Morning News anchor Frank Buckley announced at the top of the station’s 1 p.m. newscast.

“Sam lived life to the fullest, but the was not someone who would ever touch a drug or barely touched a drink. We don’t know what happened, but it was sudden because he was here yesterday. Just over 24 hours ago we were sitting with him on this set,” he continued.

KTLA released a statement via Instagram reading, “KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

Sam was an original member of the Los Angeles TV station’s famed morning show, which debuted in July 1991, airing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It featured a loose, fun feel that was different from many typical news programs and was viewed as revolutionary in its product. The show made the talent and viewers connect in a way that made them feel like they were family.

The show later became a blueprint for many local news stations’ morning shows across the country in the years that followed.

Sam’s final social media post came late on Thursday, May 9, hours before the news of his passing. He shared a video clip from an on-set interview with actress Jane Seymour.

“With a filmography as long as my arm, Jane Seymour needs no further introduction. And she isn’t stopping anytime soon… Following the success of her @netflix film, ‘Irish Wish’, season 3 of ‘Harry Wild’ will also debut on May 13 on AcornTV. Watch @ktlaENT,” he wrote in the caption.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for BFCA

Sam’s legendary reputation allowed him positions on red carpets and access to stars like no other local media personality. He annually covered the Oscars with a coveted position for star access, and many of the actors and actresses on the red carpet seemed to enjoy seeing his familiar face.

In a February 12 Instagram post, Sam shared various photos posing with Oscar nominees Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Jeffrey Wright and Lily Gladstone.

“Name dropper paradise. Fantastic annual event, and lunch with Oscar was never better. From the screenwriter and stars of ‘Poor Things,’ to the great Jeffrey Wright from ‘American Fiction,’ Lily Gladstone from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ himself Cillian Murphy. It is wonderful to spend time with people at the very top of their game. You’ll see these conversations starting Tuesday morning @ktlamorningnews @ktla_entertainment . Happy Awards Season!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Getty Images

The San Diego, California, native was a regular on movie junkets interviewing top stars and became close to many of those he spoke to. He also reviewed films and TV shows for KTLA, with an opinion that was respected throughout the industry.

Sam was honored for his work as an entertainment reporter with a Golden Mike Award and an Associated Press Television and Radio award as part of the KTLA Morning News team. He was also the recipient of multiple local Emmy Awards.

The Hollywood fixture was married twice. Sam wed Julie Anderson in 1988 and the couple shared four children. They divorced in 2006, and the following year, Sam married Leslie Gale Shuman, with whom he had two children.