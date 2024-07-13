Fitness guru Richard Simmons has died. He was 76.

Authorities responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday, July 13, at around 10: a.m. PST, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that officials are looking into his death as natural causes and no foul play is expected at this time.

Just this week, Simmons had been regularly posting to social media and thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

“The celebration of Birthdays. Birthday cakes and candles were created by the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. Later on someone said let’s bring gifts to the birthday person…that was a good idea. In 1893 two sisters named Patty Hill and Mildred J. Hill wrote the song Happy Birthday to you. If the song was played on tv ,radio, or a movie these sisters collected a royalty. Now it is public domain,” Simmons wrote in a lengthy public Facebook post on Friday, July 12.

The former aerobics instructor went on to tell fans how he celebrated his birthday as a young child.

Simmons continued, “When I taught class at Slimmons, on my birthday they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it…….one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake……also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top. It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

He ended the sweet message by writing, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Harry Langdon / Getty

Simmons rose to fame in the ‘70s and ‘80s for his different take on fitness marketing. The New Orleans native had suffered from obesity as a child, but after moving to Los Angeles in the ‘70s he developed an interest in fitness. When he noticed that gyms often marketed to people who were already fit, Simmons decided to take another route. He began establishing gyms that aimed to help those who were struggling with losing weight and keeping it off.

Throughout the next few decades, Simmons often appeared on game shows like Battlestars, Super Password, Win, Lose or Draw and more. However, he withdrew from the public eye in 2014. In March, Simmons revealed via X that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and used the opportunity to encourage fans to see their doctors if they noticed anything unusual on their bodies.

On March 20, Simmons updated fans with good news about his diagnosis.

“Well the third time was a charm. With a smile on [the doctor’s] face, he said, ‘We got all the cancer cells out.’ I gave him a hug,” Simmons wrote in the Facebook post. “I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up.”