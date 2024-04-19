American Idol alum and fan favorite Mandisa died on Thursday, April 18, at the age of 47, her rep confirmed to In Touch on Friday, April 19.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the Media Collective said.

Mandisa appeared on season 5 of American Idol and her powerful voice landed her a spot in the top ten. She was shockingly eliminated in the ninth position despite never having been in the bottom three. The season went on to see Taylor Hicks crowned champion over Katharine McPhee.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The songstress went on to quickly find fame in the Christian music genre. She released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, which went to No. 1 on the Christian album chart. Mandisa released six LP’s throughout her career, the most recent being 2017’s Out of the Dark.

The Citrus Heights, California, native received multiple Grammy nominations throughout her career, taking home a win in 2014 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Overcomer, which was released the year prior.

Mandisa opened up about her battle with depression in her 2022 memoir, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy.

That same year she told WayFM Radio how she won once “attempted to take my life,” but couldn’t go through with it after being flooded with text messages from loved ones. Mandisa encouraged listeners to reach out to others if they found themselves in her position.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards

During her time on Idol, Mandisa was teased about her weight by Simon Cowell on several occasions. While she took it in stride, she decided to go on a health mission after the show and reached her goal of losing 100 pounds by 2011.

In her memoir, the “Bleed the Same” singer detailed how a close friend’s death from cancer caused her to turn to food for comfort.

“When she passed away, it shook the foundations underneath me. I sank into a deep pit of depression. I turned back to my old ways, which is food,” she told People in 2017, adding she gained back the 120 pounds she had previously lost in addition to 75 more.

The weight gain caused Mandisa to become a recluse. “You’re battling shame, and you don’t want to leave the house. I didn’t leave the house, for the most part,’ she told the outlet.

The “Stronger” singer again stated she had suicidal thoughts, adding, “One of the things I started hearing during that dark period was: ‘You’re in so much pain. If you take your life, you could be in heaven right now with Jesus.’” Her friends held and intervention to help Mandisa cope with the feelings of hurt and shame she had internalized.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).