weight loss influencer mila de jesus dead at 35 family says

Mila De Jesus has sadly died, her family confirmed on Monday, January 15, via a message on her Instagram page. The Brazilian influencer, who was known for sharing her weight loss journey after undergoing bariatric surgery, was 35 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday [January 12],” the Instagram post, which has been translated, read. “In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.”

Mila’s daughter, Anna Clara, was the one to share the news with Mila’s fans. “I, Anna Clara, am posting this note of condolence,” she captioned the post. “We are very saddened by the death of our beautiful mother. We thank you for all the prayers and condolences. Keep praying for us. Thank you.”

miladejesusoficial/Instagram

The social media star’s husband, George Kowszik, posted about Mila’s death on his personal Facebook page. “I am not really good with words and talking here,” he admitted on January 13. “I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much. I don’t know what to say.”

After receiving an outpouring of love from friends, family and fans, he followed up with another post on Tuesday, January 16.

“Hello … [every one] of my wife’s and I friends and family. Your beautiful, kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS … have instilled such PEACE … in my life of 60 [years] on this Earth I ever felt,” George wrote. “My loving lord my father and my beloved Jesus and my soothing holy spirit giving me through this. I never felt real peace before my whole life and my wife loved me and [believed] in me through God which impacted my life and hers together. I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful [wife] and her wonderful children God has also blessed me … I’m sorry I can’t talk right now … crying too much. Forgive me.”

Mila is survived by George, who she married in September 2023, and her four children.

In addition to sharing her weight loss journey with fans, the Boston-based influencer also posted makeup tutorials on YouTube for more than 100,000 subscribers. Her last Instagram picture was posted on January 7, just days before she died. A cause of death for Mila has not been confirmed.