16 and Pregnant alum Autumn Crittendon has died, her sister Misty announced in a Sunday, July 21, Facebook post. She was 27 years old.

Autumn appeared on season 5 of the MTV reality show and leaves behind three children, one of whom was born during 16 and Pregnant.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye … how much we love you … how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth,” Starcasm reported.

In the since-deleted post, Misty called Autumn her “dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me.”

Describing arriving to find her sister had died, Misty wrote, “Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance … and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were OK and they were just working to keep you alive in there … But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road.”

She continued, “I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren’t hiding back there, but they laid empty … quiet … I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief … how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her. No way this is real life. It’s not real.”

“Begging God to give you back to us … I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long as I just stood there empty, broken, finally allowing myself a moment to fall apart while I knew the kids were OK and I was alone. I’ll hold that shirt close to my heart forever,” Misty added.

Autumn Crittendon/ Facebook

She said of Autumn’s three children, “We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day.”

Autumn’s cause of death has not been released. In another since-deleted post seen by Starcasm, Misty seemingly accused a man of allegedly being the reason she lost her sister.

“YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f–king friend,” she wrote.

Autumn was a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Richmond, Virginia, when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2014. It chronicled her pregnancy along with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin, who was jobless at the time.

Autumn Crittendon/ Facebook

The former couple argued over Dustin’s refusal to stop smoking marijuana after their child’s arrival. Their son, Drake Franklin, was born on December 17, 2013. Ultimately, Dustin got a job and passed a drug test showing he quit smoking pot before the baby’s birth.

On the show, Autumn took Dustin to court seeking child support after he didn’t help provide for their son financially.

The MTV alum went on to have two more children after appearing on the series. In addition to Drake, 10, she left behind a daughter named Abigail and a son named Luke.