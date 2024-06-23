MTV’s The Real World: Miami Star Sarah Becker Dead at 52

MTV’s The Real World: Miami star Sarah Becker has died at the age of 52.

A family member reportedly confirmed the news to TMZ on Sunday, June 23, and revealed that the reality star had committed suicide early last week in Illinois. Becker, who previously lived in California had relocated to Illinois in 2023 to help care for her ailing mother and sister but had plans to return to California. The outlet reported that Becker “struggled with mental health in recent months” and that a recent skateboarding accident had only compounded the issues.

Friends of Becker mourned the loss and showed an outpouring of support on social media.

“Heartbroken. Sarah Becker was unique. She was so positive, so cheerful, such a good heart. She saved my ass on the first book I ever edited, and she did it selflessly, generously. She used to call me Dune-Buggy. She was weird and funny and wonderful. I’m going to miss her so much. Me and many others. She was the best. Love you, Becker,” wrote one friend on Facebook.

Another added, “I just found out that one of the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away. Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker.”

Becker starred in the popular MTV reality show in 1996 alongside Melissa Padròn, Dan Renzi, Joe Patane, Mike Lambert, Flora Alekseyeun and Cynthia Roberts. She butted heads with Melissa throughout their time on the series, and Melissa eventually moved out before the season ended. Fans might also remember Becker bringing home a puppy during The Real World season 5, whom she named Leroy.

Becker’s season was also the first time the producers gave the roommates an assignment to complete during their time in the house. The roommates were given $50,000 and tasked with creating a startup business. However, they weren’t able to complete their mission.

MTV

Becker sat down with The Chicago Tribune after her time on The Real World: Miami, and she made it clear at the time that she didn’t expect to gain any sort of fame being cast in the show.

“For me, The Real World was a six-month long vacation,” Becker told the outlet in 1997. “I knew from the get-go that it couldn’t be a stepping-stone to bigger and better things. I want my own magazine some day, and I don’t think Sarah from The Real World is going to have anything to do with that.”

The Illinois native actually admitted that the notoriety she received from being on The Real World was somewhat tough to handle.

“I kind of liked being anonymous. Now I go into a place and people recognize me and say, `Hey, Real World girl!’ So when I go out I sometimes wear a hood,” Becker said.

Despite that, Becker still left with positive memories and called her time on the reality TV series “a blast.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).