Lynne Marta, the actress best known for her roles in the 1984 film Footloose and the 1975 action series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 78.

The Joe Kidd star passed away in her Los Angeles home on January 11 after a battle with cancer, a friend of the actress, Chris Saint-Hilaire, told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, January 16.

A native to Somerville, New Jersey, Lynne later moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. Her first credited role was in an episode of the 1965 sitcom Gidget, which starred Sally Field as the titular character.

After appearing in several guest spots on various TV shows, Lynne’s big break into the industry came in 1969, when she was cast in the anthology comedy Love, American Style, on which she starred in 18 episodes over the next year.

In 1972, Lynne made her first big film appearance in the western drama Joe Kidd, starring alongside Clint Eastwood’s titular character.

Lynne’s personal and professional life intersected in 1975, when she began an “open relationship” with Starsky & Hutch star David Soul, who was married to actress Karen Carlson, per People in 1983.

“All through the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people,” the outlet wrote at the time. Lynne never married.

Lynne’s death came just weeks after David’s, who died on January 4 after what a statement from his wife, Helen Snell, described as a “valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” His cause of death was not revealed.

The Days of Our Lives actress’ apartment was only a few feet from Rebecca Schaefer’s at the time of the My Sister Sam star’s infamous July 1989 murder by a stalker. Lynne gave a witness testimony in December of that year, telling the court she “fell to [her] knees and crawled into the bedroom” after she felt the wall of her apartment shaking, and before she heard Rebecca’s first scream, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After calling 911, Lynne described hearing the injured Rebecca “wailing” as she talked to the operator. “There was a smell I’ll never forget: the smell of gunfire. It was quiet except for light moaning,” Lynne told the court, according to the outlet. Robert John Bardo, an obsessed fan of Rebecca’s, was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her murder.

Lynne is survived by her sister, MJ, and her cat, Mr. Peaches.