Kris Jenner is mourning the death of her younger sister, Karen Houghton. Karen died at the age of 65 on Monday, March 18, and the Hulu star took to Instagram to post a tribute one day later.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Kris, 68, wrote on Tuesday, March 19. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Although Kris and Karen had a strained relationship at times, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch looked back fondly on their time together. “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together,” Kris continued. “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

krisjenner/Instagram

Along with her tribute, Kris shared several throwback photos of her little sister. One picture showed Karen posing with Kris’ son, Rob Kardashian, and in another, both ladies smiled while in front of a Christmas tree with their mom. There were also several other images of Kris and Karen together.

Karen was the reality star’s only sibling. Their mother, Mary Jo “MJ,” is still alive at 89 years old, while their father, Robert Houghton, died in 1975 at the age of 43. MJ and Robert divorced in 1962 when Kris was a child. MJ then married her third husband, Harry Shannon, and they were together until he died in 2003.

In 2014, Karen accused Kris of “changing” amid her rise to fame. “She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed,” she told Radar Online at the time. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris, ever since she moved to L.A.”

However, the ladies appeared to reconcile by 2019, as they appeared in a Christmas photo together with MJ, Karen’s daughter, Natalie, 26, and Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner. Since then, they have not been seen in any public images together.

Karen worked as a nurse and was married to Natalie’s father, Mark Zettel, from 1996 until 2002.