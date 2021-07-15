Kailyn Lowry revealed her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, helped out in a major way during her son Creed’s scary visit to the emergency room on her Punta Cana trip.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, opened up about the unsettling experience on the Thursday, July 15, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast and how it happened very fast. “Let me just say, Creed is fine. He’s perfectly fine,” she began.

“So, [Creed is] scaling things … I went to put him down, and he went to go grab like the edge of the table to go scale it,” Kailyn explained to listeners. “The table caught the corner of his eyebrow and they did take him up at the emergency room.”

Kailyn revealed “they put little butterfly stitches on him,” but fortunately, he made a quick turnaround and is now doing much better. “What an amazing trip so far,” the Pothead Haircare founder quipped, adding, “Kail and the chaos holds true.”

Kailyn said the “sheer panic” of it all was very stressful, especially while on vacation. “I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” she added, noting Javi, 28, was going back and forth with the doctor and sharing what they said with Kailyn. “I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” she continued, praising him for helping out.

The TV personality has been trying to make the most of her trip to the Caribbean, enjoying beach excursions and delicious meals while joined by her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed. Kailyn shares Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with ex Chris Lopez, son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi and son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera.

While she is away, her new home is being custom-built back in Dover, Delaware. Before heading to the Dominican Republic, Kailyn shared a new photo showing the progress of her sprawling abode. “I cannot wait to show the kids what all has been done since they’ve been gone! What parts of this process do you guys want to see?” she wrote.

Kailyn previously took all four kids to see their massive property and now, they can hardly wait to get settled in. “Some people name their cars, I [wanna] name the house. House of Chaos? Cray house?!! Comment your ideas,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told fans while posting a new photo showing the many rooms on July 14.

“Lincoln is super pumped cause I told him we would do a detached garage with a little training facility underneath,” the Pennsylvania native said in a previous podcast episode. “You know, how they have, like, indoor turf?”

It won’t be long until Kailyn and her boys are in a new home, and fans are glad to hear that Creed is doing much better!