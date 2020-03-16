celebs-corona

Shutterstock (3)

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and More Urge Fans to Be Cautious Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

News
Mar 16, 2020 12:11 pm·
By
Picture

Using their platform. In the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have taken to social media to urge their fans to take precautions during this scary time. See what stars like Lady GagaAriana Grande and Taylor Swift have to say about the global crisis.

Picture
Exclusives