Taylor Swift

Similarly to Ari, Taylor admitted she is a little frustrated with those who have not changed their daily routine in an effort to contain the virus. “Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a scary time but we need to make social scarifies right now.”