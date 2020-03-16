Hilary Duff went off on “young millennial assholes” in a selfie video shared to her Instagram Story. The 32-year-old urged young people to stay home. “These are scary times. We all have to stay calm but be smart. Take the precautions to stay healthy and keep our mothers and fathers and grandparents risk low until this passes,” she captioned an image addressing testing for the virus. “Love to all.”
Ramona Singer
“This is serious, I’m not ‘socially distancing’ but voluntarily ‘isolating’ myself … do it now! Before it’s even more out of control. Please swipe up on my insta story to get facts and figures,” Real Housewives of New Yorkstar Ramona Singer captioned a selfie shared to Instagram. The 63-year-old also shared some wise words on her Story. “And you know what the worst part is?” she said in a selfie video. “You could be a carrier and not even have the symptoms.”
Lady Gaga
The “Shallow” singer has been very vocal since the mass outbreak. The beauty shared some insight regarding best health practices during this trying time. “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”
Ariana Grande
Ariana took to Twitter and Instagram to go off on her peers who are taking the global pandemic “lightly.” The 26-year-old said it is an “incredibly dangerous” approach to the situation. “Sending love. Be safe,” she tweeted. As for how she is passing the hours while in self-quarantine, it looks like she is spending some quality time with her dog, Toulouse, and keeping a watchful eye on the news.
Taylor Swift
Similarly to Ari, Taylor admitted she is a little frustrated with those who have not changed their daily routine in an effort to contain the virus. “Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a scary time but we need to make social scarifies right now.”
Miley Cyrus
The “Unholy” singer asked her Twitter followers not to be greedy when stocking up with provisions. “Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing … NO ONE needs every soup in the store, the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials,” the 27-year-old wrote on a throwback clip from her days as Hannah Montana. “This is a great time to practice restraint …”
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The beloved actor gave a public service announcement while tending to his donkey and pony. “Stay at home as much as possible,” the 72-year-old captioned his video shared to Twitter. “We will get through this together.”
Justin Bieber
In the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, Justin Bieber sent a kind message to those who are struggling to combat the disease in China. “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the 26-year-old captioned the Instagram video. “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other.”
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks was the first celebrity to reveal that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus. While sharing their experience, the 63-year-old urged his followers to learn by their example. “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he wrote on Instagram. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”