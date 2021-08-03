Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry apologized to “Baby Mamas No Drama” cohost Vee Rivera for seemingly exposing her to the coronavirus.

“We’re coming through on the other side of this,” Kailyn, 29, said while confirming they are on the road to recovery on the Tuesday, August 3, episode. “We’re Covid queens,” Vee, 29, joked as they taped live from their homes.

“I am so sorry. I think, honestly, [me and the boys] brought it home from the Dominican Republic,” Kailyn explained about how she and her kids may have contracted the virus during her recent vacation, revealing her four sons, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 12 months, all have it now too.

The Pothead Haircare founder said she tested negative twice, once while in the D.R., and again after returning home. Kailyn noted that MTV requires cast members to get tested in order to film the reality show, so she did and that first post-trip test turned out negative. However, when she did another test a few days later, it was positive.

“I knew because I felt like s–t all week,” Kailyn continued, revealing the symptoms made her diagnosis clear. “Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew.”

“All the kids have it. They’re all asymptomatic,” she added, telling Vee, “I wouldn’t have podcasted with you on Sunday, but I already had negative tests. Even a negative test after I podcasted with you.”

Vee said she had a hunch she would also test positive for coronavirus due to feeling fatigued and under the weather after taping an episode with Kailyn. “Thursday it took me out,” she shared. “I was in bed all day, and then Friday, too, I was feeling like straight up s–t.”

Despite the ordeal it caused, Vee revealed she wasn’t upset with Kailyn. “It was bound to happen,” the real estate agent said about her first coronavirus diagnosis, revealing she felt there was a strong likelihood she may catch it at one point or another.

Kailyn said that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, now has it too due to their son, Lincoln, bringing it back home. During the latest episode, both of the podcasters said they are glad to be feeling better each day, but it’s still been tough to deal with, especially for Kailyn’s son Creed. The mom of four added, “He’s been a trooper.”