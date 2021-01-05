In nesting mode! It’s 2021, and for some of your favorite celebrities, that brings on plenty of excitement with babies on the way.

Emma Stone’s pregnancy was one of the first to be revealed in the new year. The La La Land star and her husband, Dave McCary, are expecting their first bundle of joy together and she already stepped out showing off her growing baby bump. With so much to look forward to, the actress has been in great spirits.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told Us Weekly about her expanding family. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

And she’s not the only star counting down the days until she meets her new addition. Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates is expecting her and husband Kelton Balka’s second child in June 2021. The TV personality shared the big news on January 5, following the couple’s devastating miscarriage in August 2020.

“We are SOO excited to become a family of four June 2021!!! Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!” she wrote alongside their confetti-themed maternity portraits, which included sonogram shots. “2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family.”

The blonde beauty said that although “there are still fears” and “uncertainties,” they are taking extra precautions and “praying diligently for the safety of our new little one,” adding, “So far, we are all healthy and baby is developing perfectly.”

Some famous couples who announced their pregnancies in 2020 are also eager to meet their new sons and daughters in 2021. Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), shared they will be welcoming a baby boy this year, having made the big reveal in November.

“I’m so appreciative of you all for joining us in this journey,” the mama-to-be wrote via Instagram on January 4. “It’s pretty amazing to see how many of you are expecting, your stories on how you got here, and the incredible insight of women from all walks — those going through pregnancy, experienced mothers, friends and all who love and support these little babes we welcome into the world! I can’t wait to meet this little guy and am excited for all 2021 has to bring us this year!”

Check out the gallery below to see which celebs are pregnant in 2021 so far.