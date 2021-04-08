Katy welcomed Daisy — her first child — with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple shared in a joint social media statement at the time. The singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, started dating in January 2016 and briefly split after a little over a year together. In April 2018, they were going strong once again and announced their engagement in February 2019. Although it’s unclear whether or not the pair has officially tied the knot, Katy and Orlando sparked marriage speculation last month when she was spotted out in Hawaii with a gold band on her left ring finger.

Since welcoming Daisy, the duo has spoken out about their lives with a newborn. Katy gave fans an update on her baby girl during a December 2020 Instagram Live. “Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She’s my angel and my heart is full.”

Orlando, for his part, got candid about the couple’s sex life while chatting with The Guardian on March 20. When asked, “How often do you have sex?” the Carnival Row star responded, “Not enough — we just had a baby, though.”

The dad of two — he shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — also gushed over his daughter during an interview with the Sunday Times published on March 21. “It’s amazing to be a father again,” Orlando said. “There’s less anxiety this time and more presence. I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately, my partner is really into that, too.”