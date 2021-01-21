Celebs Who Have Talked About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine So Far

It has been over a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. As the coronavirus death toll continues to climb, celebrities are speaking out about getting the vaccine with the intention of combatting the illness and symptoms that come along with it.

Actor Steve Martin didn’t wait long to get his immunization and took to Twitter to reveal how it went. “Good news/Bad news,” he posted on January 17. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”

The Big Year star revealed all went well during his visit in New York City, later joking about his reaction. “Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” Martin tweeted.

Martha Stewart joined the notable stars in documenting her vaccination experience, telling her Twitter followers that she is a proponent for the “advancement of science” and wanted to give a “heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced that Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, also both agreed to get COVID-19 vaccinations at Windsor Castle, proving that royals across the pond are just as hopeful to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 2 million people worldwide have tragically lost their lives so far. Amid the outbreak, some celebrities have been given the Pfizer shot, while others have gone with Moderna.

After the initial spread of the virus in 2019, Tom Hanks was among the first of the A-listers to speak out about testing positive for COVID-19, although he has yet to share if he and his spouse, Rita Wilson, have been vaccinated.

The Greyhound actor confirmed he and his wife were both diagnosed with coronavirus in his March 2020 statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Tom wrote at the time. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

