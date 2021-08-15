That J. Lo Glow? Ben Affleck’s Transformation Proves He Only Gets Better With Age

Like a fine wine, Ben Affleck just keeps getting better with age. The actor appears to be aging reverse amid his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Most recently, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA while celebrating the “On the Floor” singer’s birthday in Italy. The Deep Water star’s buff bod was on display as J. Lo sat on his lap, caressing his salt and pepper hair. Ben even gave his girlfriend’s booty a squeeze.

Perhaps the Hustlers babe’s skincare routine is rubbing off on the Oscar winner. Prior to rekindling their romance, Ben gushed about Jen’s ageless appearance.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003, and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” Ben asked during an interview with InStyle in May 2021. He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Over the years, Ben has adjusted his diet based on his movie roles. The dad of three — who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — was coming off movies such as Gone Girl when he landed the role of Batman in the mid-2010s. The actor reportedly gained as much as 24 pounds in four months, turning excess bulk into lean muscle.

According to Man of Many, Ben’s diet took direct cues from L.A.-based nutritionist Rehan Jalali and his famous “six-pack” regimen. In other words, the director cut out all dairy, limited his sodium intake and ate about six times per day. He sourced carbs from foods such as oatmeal, leafy greens and whole grains, while also consuming plenty of lean proteins (salmon, egg whites, turkey, etc).

Ben has been vocal about his sobriety throughout his career, starting with his openness about his family history and rehab stays.

After starring in Good Will Hunting with his longtime friend Matt Damon, Ben chose to stop drinking in 1997. “I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk,” he told a reporter at the time via Fox News. “It’s funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it’s like, ‘I think I hurt that person’s feelings, ‘I made a fool of myself’ or ‘I didn’t want to kiss that girl.’ I have almost no inhibitions, so it’s dangerous for me.”

It wasn’t until 2001 that the Pearl Harbor actor sought treatment for his alcoholism. He has since been to rehab multiple times, including a stay in 2017 and 2018.

Keep scrolling to see Ben’s transformation over the years.