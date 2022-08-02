Whirlwind romance! 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is married to Rhoda Blua. The pair tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday, July 31.

The couple filed a marriage license at the Clark County Clerk’s Office, according to online records accessed by In Touch. While filing for the marriage license, Rhoda requested to change her last name to take her husband’s following their nuptials. However, the marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

Jorge, 33, and Rhoda got married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, according to TMZ. They reportedly spent part of the night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.

The newlyweds made their romance Instagram official in June 2020, just months before Jorge filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, in August. The former couple was previously featured on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Courtesy of Rhoda Blua/Instagram

Jorge submitted the paperwork five months after he revealed his plans to end their marriage following his early release from prison over marijuana-related charges.

Although he was said to be eligible for release no earlier than August 2020, the father of two served only one year and eight months behind bars before becoming a free man in May.

Anfisa, 26, and Jorge finalized their divorce as of December 2020, according to a filing obtained by In Touch.

Neither Jorge nor Anfisa were ordered to pay alimony post-split. Meanwhile, the model’s married name was restored to her maiden name, Arkhipchenko, during the hearing.

While Jorge and Anfisa don’t share any kids together, the TLC star is the father to two children with Rhoda.They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zara, in April 2021, followed by the birth of their son, George, in March 2022.

“I would like to give her thanks and appreciation for giving me the most amazing children and for being so loving and compassionate,” Jorge told Us Weekly following George’s birth. “I love every inch of her, and I can’t wait to raise our family together.”

Jorge and Rhoda welcomed George five months after he announced they were expanding their family. “Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast. Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine,” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star captioned a maternity photo in October 2021.