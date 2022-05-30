‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Nava Has Had Several Plastic Surgery Procedures: Before and After Photos

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) has been open about her plastic surgery procedures in the past.

She took to Instagram on Friday, May 27, to share several photos from her trip to Turkey, where she underwent a rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job. Anfisa posted snaps of her wearing red bandages on her nose, as well as a video from inside of the hospital room.

The TV personality candidly wrote about the experience in the caption. “It was my 3rd rhinoplasty, my first one was in Russia seven years ago, it was mainly to fix my breathing because I had deviated septum. My second one was five years ago in the US, I wanted to change my nose aesthetically and it did get better, just not to the extent I wanted,” she shared.

After noting she “did a lot of research” ahead of the third rhinoplasty procedure, Anfisa explained why she decided to go under the knife in Turkey. “I chose Turkey because Drs there are very experienced with this type of surgery, people come from all over the world to get their noses done, and prices are more than reasonable,” she wrote.

“My experience was great, my surgeon addressed all of my concerns, the hospital in Istanbul was brand new and all staff was very attentive. My surgeon and his assistant spoke very good English, but there was a bit of a language barrier with others,” the reality star continued. “I am happy with my results so far. Revision rhinoplasty takes a while to heal and it can take over a year to see final result. For that reason, I will not share my Dr with you at least for now.”

“I had rhinoplasty because my nose was something that always bothered me and plastic surgery is not a ‘need’ it’s a ‘want,’” she concluded in the caption. “I’m all for plastic surgery and improving yourself, but you are thinking about getting something done, you should carefully weigh all pros and cons and not blindly follow trends.”

In addition to her nose job, Anfisa has also had a boob job and botox over the years. Keep scrolling to see her changing appearance.