Congratulations are in order for Jorge Nava and girlfriend Rhoda Blua! The 90 Day Fiancé alum and his partner, who share daughter Zara, welcomed baby No. 2, a son named George Nava, on Tuesday, March 22.

“I would like to give her thanks and appreciation for giving me the most amazing children and for being so loving and compassionate,” Jorge told Us Weekly. “I love every inch of her, and I can’t wait to raise our family together.”

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

George’s birth comes five months after Jorge announced Rhoda’s pregnancy. “Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast. Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine,” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? captioned what appeared to be a maternity photo via Instagram in October 2021.

Although Jorge never explicitly said Rhoda was expecting, it didn’t take long for fans to put the pieces together. “Marriage or another [baby]?” one user commented, to which the TLC personality replied with a hatching chick emoji.

Prior to welcoming baby No. 2, Jorge finalized his divorce with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko in December 2021. Anfisa officially filed for divorce in August 2020, four months after breaking her silence on their split.

The Russia native claimed she and Jorge were already “on the verge” of legally ending their marriage before he left for prison, Anfisa exclusively told In Touch in April of that year.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation. However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy,” she explained at the time. “I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

In September 2018, Jorge checked into the Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. Despite his two-and-a-half-year sentence, Jorge was released early in May 2020 after serving one year and eight months.