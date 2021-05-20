90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava Says Solitary Confinement Motivated Him to ‘Change Myself’ Before Fatherhood

90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is counting his blessings after undergoing a weight loss transformation. The reality star has maintained a healthy lifestyle after his release from prison and is now a dad to a precious baby girl named Zara.

Jorge, 32, detailed his fitness journey and shared how solitary confinement motivated him to become the best version of himself in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, May 19.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

“You kind of get to think a lot,” he told the outlet, mentioning Tony Robbins’ best-selling 1992 book, Awaken the Giant Within. “You get to read a lot of books and kind of change your mindset on things. I got the taste of success a little bit when I was able to change my mindset to change my personal appearance, like, with literally a small seed. Like, I read a book, and what I learned from this book, it kind of gave me the motivation to change myself.”

Jorge first found himself in legal trouble in February 2018, when he was arrested for felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him in July 2018 and began his two-and-a-half-year sentence in September 2018 but was released early in May 2020 after serving only one year and eight months.

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

After prison, he was down to 185 pounds from 318 pounds and has since gained “a little bit of daddy weight,” but is just fine with that. “I still feel healthy,” Jorge added. “When I was 185, I felt really, really skinny. I don’t feel like I’ve overdone it. I guess it’s kinda just maintaining a healthy diet, really. That’s what it really comes down to. Like, weight loss comes to 95 percent diet, and five percent in the gym.”

In August 2020, Jorge filed for divorce from estranged wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) and now has a new love in his life. “Jorge and I talked about [breaking up] and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” Anfisa told In Touch exclusively prior to her ex filing. Jorge welcomed a baby girl, Zara, with his girlfriend in April.

During his latest interview, Jorge said that his experience as a first-time parent is truly a “dream,” and he couldn’t be happier.