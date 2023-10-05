Trouble in Paradise! The Biggest ’90 Day Fiance’ Cheating Bombshells: Kalani and Asuelu and More

Is 90 days enough to know if you’re ready to commit to one person for the rest of your life? Sometimes. Other times … not so much. 90 Day Fiancé has captivated viewers for nearly a decade now with its international love stories and roller-coaster relationships. The couples’ journeys often take twists and turns no one saw coming — especially the unsuspecting partners when their partner cheats.

Over the years, there have been a steady stream of stars from the show caught up in cheating scandals. What comes next is anyone’s guess. Sometimes, they lie and deny. Other times, they make up and move on. Sometimes they do it all over again … and again, testing the boundaries of trust and forgiveness.

Scroll down to review some of the most explosive 90 Day Fiancé cheating bombshells over the years.