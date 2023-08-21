'90 Day Fiance'- Who Did Kalani Cheat With Dallas Nuez

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata may have gotten a hall pass from husband Asuelu Pulaa following the revelation of his infidelity scandal on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but who was the other man she cheated with to get even?

Who Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Cheat With?

Kalani and Asuelu returned to screens on 90 Day Fiancé’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort in August. The series follows five fan-favorite couples as they work through their issues in couples’ therapy. During a group session, Kalani revealed she and Asuelu were looking for the “path forward” after struggling with infidelity.

Kalani later gave the full details of their marital issues to friend and costar Angela Deem, revealing that she learned Asuelu cheated on her after he contracted thrush on his tongue after a trip to Samoa. While Asuelu said it was only a kiss, the mom of two later found out he was offered oral sex and accepted.

Following the revelation, Asuelu offered his wife a hall pass to kiss someone outside of their marriage. While he initially didn’t think the California native would take his offer, Kalani revealed she did and the relationship went past a kiss, escalating to oral sex and then actual sex.

Not only was their relationship physical but Kalani admitted to keeping in contact with her hall pass man after developing feelings for him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani said in a confessional during the August 14 episode. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Who Is Kalani’s Hall Pass Dallas Nuez?

Eagled-eyed fans have spotted a tattooed hand in the corner of Kalani’s social media posts starting in early January.

While viewers have been speculating on his identity, it was revealed in July that her mystery man was a man named Dallas Nuez. He reportedly works for a private security company in California and the pair were ready to “move in together,” according to The Sun.