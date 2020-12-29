After never-ending drama between them, 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Smith (née Martson) and Jay Smith are in the process of getting a divorce for a third time because he allegedly was unfaithful, an insider reveals to In Touch exclusively.

“Jay cheated on Ashley again with Kayla O’Brien,” the source tells In Touch about the catalyst that led to Ashley, 34, and Jay’s breakup following their reconciliation in March. “That was the final straw that made Ashley kick him out and file for divorce again. Jay and Kayla have been together since September.”

Now that Jay, 23, added fuel to their trust issues, “Ashley is completely done with him,” the insider says. “He’s now crashing at Kayla’s place which isn’t even her own and she shares. [Kayla] had to bring Jay over to Ashley’s to get all his stuff.”

Ashley confirmed she refiled for divorce from her estranged spouse on Monday, December 28. She originally filed paperwork in October, one month after publicly announcing their split via Instagram. The Pout by D&A founder revealed it should be finalized in February 2021 if Jay signs.

As for his response, the source claims “Jay tried filing a PFA (Protection from Abuse) order against Ashley after she filed for divorce because that’s the only way he can stay in the U.S.” The Jamaica native has always “feared divorce because he knows he has no green card and can get kicked out at any time,” alleges the insider. “The whole order ended up being dropped by the court.”

Even though they aren’t together anymore, “Jay is still working out of Ashley’s tattoo shop,” says the source, mentioning the storefront Ashley helped Jay open for his business venture in July while they were still together. “She’s currently trying to get the property transferred under his name because she lost a ton of money from it.”

The first time Ashley filed for divorce from Jay — whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith — was in January 2019 after eight months of marriage. Less than two weeks later, however, she withdrew the paperwork. Ashley filed again in April 2019, and while they were separated, Jay moved on in a relationship with Kayla, who works as a bottle service girl. But Jay and Kayla broke up in January, just two months before Ashley and Jay revealed they “ripped up” their divorce docs in March.

Now, Kayla is defending Jay and denies he cheated on Ashley with her in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “Ashley is very toxic and was clearly not a match for Jay, he tried with her, but she was really draining his spirit,” Kayla says. “He sent her a lengthy message of all the reasons he felt he needed to end it, and he told her he needed to leave and live elsewhere and did it the nicest way possible.”

“Jay is a sweetheart, she is always trying to make him out to be a bad guy. She didn’t leave him, he left her, and he was so gentle about it,” Kayla claims. “Also, she found out about him and I being back together weeks after their split.”

“Her original [social media] post about their breakup did provide the truth … in her own words, ‘nobody cheated.’ She was definitely embarrassed for everyone to find out that Jay left her, so that was why she was so quick to post and say it was nobody’s fault, and made sure she could speak for the both of them,” Kayla says. “It was her fault, and that’s the bottom line. She has a lot of working on herself to do.”

