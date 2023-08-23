90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren returned to the franchise on 90 Day: The Last Resort, to work out their marriage. However, in a teaser for the rest of the season, it seems a mystery woman is set to shake up their dynamic as Yara is seen crying after claiming the Louisiana native brought “someone” into their bed. So did Jovi cheat on Yara?

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Jovi Dufren Cheat on Yara Zaya?

Jovi and Yara returned to the franchise for 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023, as they joined four other fan-favorite couples to deal with their marital issues in couples’ therapy. While Jovi and Yara seemed better than most, largely arguing about whether or not they were ready to have a second child, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums are seemingly set to be hit with a cheating scandal of their own.

“Why would you text her?” Yara is seen yelling at her husband during a boat ride with the other couples as she burst into tears in a teaser clip shared by the network. Unphased by her question, Jovi responded, “I was trying to have fun last night, that’s it.”

“You was more excited about seeing this girl than you,” Big Ed cut in, before Jovi stood up and got into his face.

In another clip, the cameras inside their hotel room at the Isla Bella Beach Resort capture Yara as she is seen screaming at Jovi for “bringing someone into their bed.”

TLC

Has 90 Day Fiance’s Jovi Cheated on Yara Before?

Prior to their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara and Jovi had their fair share of cheating rumors. Before tying the knot in February 2020, Yara was very aware of Jovi’s love of going to strip clubs.

During the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 tell-all in April 2021, the Ukraine native broke down after being shown a clip of Jovi heading upstairs for a private dance for his Bachelor party.

Jovi’s mom, Gwen, was virtually present at the tell-all and sided with her daughter-in-law.

“I really wanted to grab him through the screen and kinda shake him a little bit,” she said of her son. “Jovi has been on a bachelor party for 10 or 12 years. I mean, he’s had his bachelor days. He’s been to many strip clubs. No need to do that right before you get married.”

While Jovi later brought his wife to the strip club during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2021 and it didn’t go any better. After Yara got uncomfortable with Jovi blowing a stripper a kiss, she slapped him before storming out.